Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $843,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,403 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,946,000 after buying an additional 321,343 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,704,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,814,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

