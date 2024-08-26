Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,514.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 419,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $196.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.