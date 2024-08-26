Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,318 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $37.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.