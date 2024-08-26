Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 513 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,069,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $18,268,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 134.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 848,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 487,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.