Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,435.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,405.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,349.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.