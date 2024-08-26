Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,081 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI opened at $33.25 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.