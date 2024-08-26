Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJQ stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

