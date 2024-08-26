Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,992 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,569,051.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,327,620 shares of company stock valued at $27,067,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

