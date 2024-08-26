Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,212 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

