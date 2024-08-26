Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 22,611 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

