Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

PTH stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

