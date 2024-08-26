Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,743,000 after buying an additional 122,979 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

