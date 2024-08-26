Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 655 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in MetLife by 54.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2,313.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MetLife Stock Performance
NYSE MET opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.
MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
