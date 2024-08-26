Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,636 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Celsius by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

