Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,181 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 678,231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 655,731 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,193.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 180,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $934,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.