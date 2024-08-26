Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $1,525,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

