ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

ATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$36.61 on Monday. ATS has a 12 month low of C$36.27 and a 12 month high of C$61.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.99.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.1351351 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.