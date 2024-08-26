ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATS. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

TSE ATS opened at C$36.61 on Monday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$36.27 and a 1 year high of C$61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.99.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.1351351 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

