AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 3,790,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 35,772,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,122.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

