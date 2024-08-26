AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.92

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.92 and last traded at $217.84, with a volume of 4718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

