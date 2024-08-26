Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.99

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 17131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,515,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

