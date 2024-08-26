Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells $2,142,100.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $2,142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,144,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVY opened at $219.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

