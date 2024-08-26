B. Riley Weighs in on The Joint Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Joint in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $11.46 on Monday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Joint by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

