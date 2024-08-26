Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

BSAC stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

