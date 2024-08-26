Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bank First by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bank First by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. Bank First Co. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

