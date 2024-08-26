Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 4.6 %

BBWI stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.