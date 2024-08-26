BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BCE were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCE opened at $34.97 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.