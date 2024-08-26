BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.77

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 257201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
BeWhere Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.89.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
