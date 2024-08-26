biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Head-To-Head Comparison

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 4.30% -36.67% 12.50% Upexi -28.34% -54.97% -23.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $187.23 million 1.97 $3.32 million $0.11 54.18 Upexi $83.98 million 0.05 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

21.7% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of biote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for biote and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00

biote presently has a consensus target price of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 40.73%. Upexi has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than biote.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Upexi on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote



biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Upexi



Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

