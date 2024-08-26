BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $82.77 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after buying an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after buying an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

