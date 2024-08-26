BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.4 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

