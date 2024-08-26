BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down to $87.62

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.62, but opened at $83.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $80.52, with a volume of 841,779 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

