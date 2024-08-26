BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,399 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,765 shares of company stock worth $3,220,418. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

