Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMN opened at $25.04 on Friday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

