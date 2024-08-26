BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 539,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 452,659 shares.The stock last traded at $9.34 and had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

