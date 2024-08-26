Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson acquired 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and sold 11,057 shares worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.