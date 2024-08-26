Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 6,266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and have sold 11,057 shares worth $191,141. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $6,983,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

