Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Up 8.6%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 1,725,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,209,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLND

Blend Labs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blend Labs by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blend Labs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

