Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.59.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Block

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Block by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 7.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Block by 713.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Block by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.