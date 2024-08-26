Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.59.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SQ opened at $65.36 on Monday. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

