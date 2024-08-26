Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 2.5%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.41. 1,177,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,691,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.59.

Block Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

