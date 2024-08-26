Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,069,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600,447 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,354,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,997,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.91 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

