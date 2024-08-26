Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 291.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.4 %

VRSN opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.13.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

