Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 2,953 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 256.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.