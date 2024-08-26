Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 490.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KOF opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

