Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,150 Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

