Blue Trust Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 307.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CHH opened at $127.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.