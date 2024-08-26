Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,945 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EC. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,291,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,537,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $15,652,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Ecopetrol by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 334,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 208,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. Bank of America cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $10.22 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

