Blue Trust Inc. Buys 285 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 8,542.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THO opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

