Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in argenx by 590.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Guggenheim increased their target price on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $516.69 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $540.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.59 and a 200-day moving average of $414.05.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

